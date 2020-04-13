With video: Transit worker attacked in LIC

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for an assault on a transit worker at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City on April 7.
According to police at the 108th Precinct and Transit District 20, the attack took place just after 2 p.m. on the mezzanine level when the man approached the worker in the the pretext of asking him a question.
Upon getting close enough, the man punched the victim in the face and began chasing him with a golf club. The victim was able to avoid a further assault, and the attacker fled the scene with two other men.
The victim was treated for minor injuries at Mount Sinai Hospital Queens in Astoria.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
