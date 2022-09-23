Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the individual wanted for attempting to stab a teenager outside campus that has the Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School and other schools in Forest Hills on Sept. 20.
Police, in a press release issued Thursday night, said a 16-year-old male was standing at a bus stop outside the campus at 91-30 Metropolitan Ave. at 3:48 p.m. when an unknown male approached him. Unprovoked, the attacker stabbed at the teen’s chest with a knife. The blade broke as it struck the victim’s shirt and the teen did not sustain any injuries.
The attacker fled, and the teen refused medical attention.
Police are trying to determine if either the victim or suspect is connected with the schools on the campus.
Video of the alleged attacker boarding a city bus can be viewed at qchron.com.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
