The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted for burglarizing an apartment building mailbox in Forest Hills in the early morning hours of Oct. 26.
A video of the suspect can be viewed online at qchron.com.
Police said the theft took place in the area of 67th Road and Booth Street, when the man picked a lock to force his way into the building through the main door at about 3:45 a.m.
Once inside he went to the mail area of the lobby and picked the lock of a mailbox that holds larger packages for multiple residents of the building. He fled on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
