Police are seeking two suspects in the daylight robbery of a teenager who was standing near a bus stop on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills on Nov. 14.
According to the NYPD, the crime took place at about 3:10 p.m. in front of a restaurant at 98-31 Metropolitan Ave., which is next door to the North Forest Park Library and three blocks from a campus that houses three New York City public schools.
Two males approached the 15-year-old victim with one displaying a knife before the two demanded his book bag. The other then punched the victim in the face and took the bag, which contained a laptop, a calculator and a charger.
Both then fled. Police said the boy did not sustain serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the robbers’ names or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.