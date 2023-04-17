With video: Robbery attempt at Ridgewood L station

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two men wanted for an attempted robbery in the early-morning hours of April 10 at a subway station on the Queens-Brooklyn border.
According to the NYPD, the attack took place at about 2:30 a.m. as a 31-year-old man was standing on an L train platform at the Myrtle Avenue-Wyckoff Avenue station that sits partially in Ridgewood.
Two men approached the victim and began punching and kicking him while trying unsuccessfully to remove the man’s wallet and shoes.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.
Both are described as being men between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 6 feet tall. One was last seen wearing a red Washington Nationals baseball cap, a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and tan sneakers.
The second was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
