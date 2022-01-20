With video: Muggers injure victim in Jackson Heights

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two people wanted for a violent robbery in Jackson Heights on Jan. 18.
Police in the 115th Precinct said the attack took place at 12:19 a.m. near the intersection of 77th Street and 37th Road, less than four blocks from the 74th Street-Broadway / Roosevelt Avenue subway station and bus hub.
A surveillance video shows the two suspects meeting on the sidewalk. The victim in the background with his back to them. The two temporarily leave camera range. The video resumes with one man coming up from directly behind the victim while the other approaches from behind and to the right.
The victim was punched and knocked unconscious. The two men then rifled through his pockets and clothes, stealing a wallet with $70 in cash plus credit cards and a Samsung cell phone.
The video, which can be viewed online at qchron.com, contains violent images. Discretion is advised before viewing it.
EMS personnel transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for treatment of injuries to his face and left eye.
The muggers fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
