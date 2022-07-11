Police are seeking moped-riding muggers wanted for three street robberies in Queens that took place on July 6 in a span of 45 minutes.
Video of one of the muggins can be seen online at qchron.com.
The first incident took place at about 10:55 a.m. in front of 67-02 Kessel St. in Forest Hills when two male suspects approached a woman.
One displayed a knife and took the woman’s cell phone, debit card and ID. They fled down Yellowstone Boulevard.
The second crime took place less than 20 minutes later at about 11:13 a.m. in Glendale at the intersection of Cooper Avenue and 80th Street when the suspects approached an 86-year-old man.
They stole a gold chain and pushed him to the ground. Two suspects fled east on Cooper. The victim refused medical attention.
The third robbery occurred at 11:39 a.m. in Flushing at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 126th Street at the intersection just southeast of Citi Field.
Six suspects on mopeds approached a man and robbed him of a gold chain at gunpoint before fleeing westbound on Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was not hurt.
It was not immediately clear if same two muggers committed the first two crimes or whether they were among the six in the last incident or were in addition to them. But police lumped all the crimes together as a “robbery pattern.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
