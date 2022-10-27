The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in a knifepoint robbery at a Rego Park business just after midnight on Oct. 26.
According to police, a man entered the Howard News Vape and Smoke Shop at 97-15 Queens Blvd. at about 12:10 a.m. He brandished a knife and took $3,500 from the register. No injuries were reported.
Police said the robber was described as being in his 30s with a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, black gloves and a multicolored face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.