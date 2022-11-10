With video: Man forced from car at gunpoint 1

Police say these two men stole a car in Ridgewood and forced a sleeping occupant out at gunpoint.

 PHOTO COURTESY NYPD

Armed men stole a car from a Ridgewood parking lot after forcing an occupant out at gunpoint on Nov. 7

The robbery took place at 6 a.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store at 60-31 Metropolitan Ave. in Ridgewood located in the 104th Precinct. 

Police said a 50-year-old man parked a white 2018 Nissan Rogue with Connecticut license plates BD61700 in the parking lot. He left the engine running with a 22-year-old man sleeping in the back seat.

Shortly after, the two unknown men approached the vehicle and proceeded to enter it. One of the thieves pointed a gun at the 22-year-old victim and demanded that he exit the vehicle. He complied, and the two individuals drove off the location in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.  

The vehicle has not been recovered and is being sought. 

Police did not say what the relationship between the 50-year old and the 22-year-old is.

Anyone with information on the robbers’ names or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.