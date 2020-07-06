One man was shot and another robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents in the 107th Precinct during the holiday weekend where the city saw more than sixty people shot and at least 10 killed.
The NYPD said the first incident took place just before 8 a.m. on Friday, July 3, when a 50-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle on 164th Street in Hillcrest. Police said he was approached by two unidentified individuals brandishing firearms.
The robbers took a bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash and the victims cell phone before one of the robbers struck him on the head with his gun. They took off in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
A video of the men wanted for questioning can be viewed online at qchron.com.
In the second incident, which took place on July 4, the victim, 28, 85-28 168 Place in Jamaica Estates at 7:55 p.m.
Police said an unidentified man rode past on a bicycle and fired one shot, striking the victim in his forearm and rode away. EMS personnel transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition.
Shootings and shooting incidents came off at an alarming rate over the July 4 weekend, with numbers more routinely associated with Chicago in recent years.
NY 1 on Monday reported 63 people shot in more than 40 shooting incidents. At least 10 died.
Official crime stats for the week ending July 5 were not immediately available, but CompStat figures for the week ending June 28 skyrocketed when compared to same week in 2019.
There were 85 shooting victims in 63 incidents during the week, as opposed to 33 victims in 26 shooting incidents for the same week in 2019, translating to increases of 157.7 and 142.3 percent respectively.
Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
