The NYPD is seeking pair of thieves who attacked a woman and ransacked her Fresh Meadows residence before stealing jewelry worth more than $26,000 on June 4.
Police said the incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. in the 107th Precinct at a residence at 198th Street and 73rd Avenue.
Video of the suspects can be seen online at qchron.com.
The 42-year-old victim got into a dispute with the two, who police said then broke a shelf and a mirror before punching and kicking the victim multiple times.
They then took the victim’s Cartier watch and bracelet, valued at $26,500.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
