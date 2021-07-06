With video: Doorman attacked in Forest Hills

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man accused of assaulting and injuring a doorman at a Forest Hills apartment complex on June 26.
Police from the 112th Precinct said the attack took place at 9:18 p.m. inside a building at 104-21 68 Drive.
The victim, 69, saw the man, who is not a resident of the complex, in a basement area and asked him to leave.
A video provided by the NYPD shows the man following the doorman onto an elevator and then punching the man in the face, knocking him to the ground as the doorman got out.
The video can be seen online at qchron.com. Discretion is advised.
Police said the victim initially refused medical attention, though he subsequently sought treatment at Flushing Hospital Medical Center for a facial fracture and bruises.
Anyone with information as to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). Members of the public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
