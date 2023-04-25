With video: Cops seek teen's attacker in Forest Hills 1

Police seeking this man for a stabbing in Forest Hills on April 21.

 PHOTO COURTESY NYPD

The NYPD is looking for the man who stabbed a teenager on 108th Street in Forest Hills on the evening of April 21.

Police said the incident, which took place in the 112th Precinct, occurred just before 8 p.m. when the 17-year-old victim became engaged in a dispute with an unknown male in front of 64-19 108 St., a small grocer’s store. 

The man stabbed the teen in his right armpit with a knife before fleeing on a bicycle. The victim was taken by EMS personnel to Northwell Health Cohen Children’s Hospital in New Hyde Park in stable condition.

The attacker has been described as having a dark complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential. 