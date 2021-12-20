With video: Cops seek man in elevator sex attack

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted for what the department is calling a sexually motivated attempted robbery in Forest Hills on Dec. 17.
According to the 112th Precinct, the attack took place at approximately 12:10 p.m., at an apartment building at the intersection of 62nd Drive and 108th Street.
Police said an unknown individual followed a 51-year-old woman into a building elevator. The individual exited the elevator and entered again shortly after, displaying a knife. The victim emptied her belongings onto the floor and the individual searched her body for additional property. He then began pulling down the victim’s pants and sexually assaulted her.
The victim was able to push the individual out of the elevator without any property being successfully removed. He exited to a stairwell and fled the location to parts unknown. Surveillance video of the attack and the suspect can be viewed online at qchron.com.
EMS responded and brought the victim to an area hospital for a medical evaluation in stable condition.
The attacker is described as a male with a medium complexion, bald and heavy-set. He is approximately 55 to 60 years old and stands about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a multicolored gaiter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
