The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man wanted for a burglary in Ridgewood on the night of Sunday, April 24.
Police in the 104th Precinct said the unidentified man entered the Ridgewood Ale House at 57-38 Myrtle Ave. at about 7:35 p.m. He went to an “employees only” area where he found and removed a black safe containing $2,000 before leaving.
Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
