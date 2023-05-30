Police are looking for a holdup man who struck the same Middle Village convenience store twice over 14 hours on May 17 and 18.
The NYPD also suspects the knife-wielding man in the armed robbery of a Rego Park bodega on May 15.
The first robbery took place at 9:13 p.m. at 92-32 Queens Blvd. when the suspect entered the store, walked behind the counter and threatened the employee with a knife. He took $600 before fleeing on foot eastbound on Queens Boulevard.
The second robbery occurred at 8:31 p.m. on May 17 at a store located at 63-18 Woodhaven Blvd. when he again pulled a knife on an employee, making off with $1,500 in cash and assorted scratch-off lottery tickets before fleeing.
Police say he returned to the same deli the following morning at 10:30, taking $1,000 and lottery tickets at knifepoint.
No one was reported hurt in any of the incidents.
The man is described as being 30 to 40 years old with a medium complexion. He wore a black leather baseball-style cap in each incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
