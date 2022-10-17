The NYPD is continuing its hunt for two suspects who teamed up to rob a man of $17,000 on a Middle Village street last Thursday.
Police said the 66-year-old victim was walking along 71st Street toward Juniper Valley Road when an unknown assailant came up from behind and pushed him to the sidewalk. The attack took place opposite 62-58 71 St. at about 1:20 p.m. The robber began punching and kicking the man while trying to wrest a bag from his possession.
A surveillance video released by police shows the attacker dragging the man for more than 20 feet while continuing to kick and beat him in an attack that lasted less than 20 seconds.
He was eventually able to take the bag and flee on foot. Police said he got into a maroon Ford Fusion where a getaway driver was waiting. The car was last seen heading toward Eliot Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS personnel.
A canvas of the surrounding area in the 104th Precinct turned up surveillance video that police say depicts the robber and the driver at Artis Drug and Surgical at 80-02 Eliot Ave. shortly before the robbery.
The attacker is described by police as being a male with a medium complexion with a medium build and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, multicolored Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants, white sneakers, a blue and white North Face baseball cap and glasses.
The driver is described as a male with a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored sweatpants, gray sneakers and a blue Houston Astros baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
