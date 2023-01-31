With video: Church vandalism in Forest Hills

Police are seeking this man for damaging a glass door at Grace Lutheran Church in Forest Hills with a rock on Jan. 29. 

 PHOTO COURTESY NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an act of criminal mischief that damaged a glass door at Grace Lutheran Church in Forest Hills on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Police said the incident took place at 3:56 p.m. when the man shown above twice threw a large rock at the door, causing unspecified damage. The church is located at 103-15 Union Tpke.

A video of the man can be viewed at qchron.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.