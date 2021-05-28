With video: Burglary suspect in 104th Precinct

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending a suspect in a burglary that took place in a commercial building at 46-55 Metropolitan Ave. in Maspeth on May 2.
According to the 104th Precinct, the man entered the building at 7:17 p.m. through a front garage door. Once inside he allegedly took several packages containing clothing valued at $9,400 before fleeing in an unknown direction.
The man is described as 25 to 30 years old, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 170 ponds. He has a light complexion with brown eyes and curly dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of a red heart on the front, black shorts, a black baseball cap, a white belt and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
