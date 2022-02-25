With video: Brutal LIC subway attack

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man wanted for a savage attack on a woman as she entered the E-M-R subway station at Queens Plaza Thursday night.
The attack and robbery took place at 11:22 p.m. when the man approached the 57-year-old woman from behind and kicked her down the stairs after multiple attempts. A video shows him striking the woman in the head with a hammer 13 times before he was able to take her purse.
The man fled on foot along Queens Plaza South. The woman suffered a fractured skull and lacerations to her head. EMS personnel took her to
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.
The man who wore a black hooded coat, a black mask, blue jeans and black shoes. He carried a cane.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
