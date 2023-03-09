A company’s plan to convert a fossil fuel electrical plant in Astoria to wind energy also will give a major charge to the Variety Boys & Girls Club in Long Island City.
Equinor and BP have purchased the site of a gas turbine plant from NRG Energy on the Con Edison-Astoria Yard site on 20th Avenue. The future Astoria Gateway for Renewble Energy plant will be powered by the future Beacon Wind project slated for construction between Montauk Point, LI, and Nantucket, Mass., in the late 2020s.
Costa Constantinides, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club and a former city councilman, said Equinor also has pledged $1 million for the rebuilding of the Boys & Girls Club at its antiquated 30th Road address; and $750,000 over 10 years for the building and operation of a community technology and media program.
“One, they purchased the old NRG site, which is really exciting for the community in terms of clean energy infrastructure and transitioning to ... green energy,” said Constantinides, long a critic of fossil fuel generation on the Con Edison site.
“For the purposes of the Boys & Girls Club, this is a long-term investment by Equinor that will allow us to have not just capital dollars to build the new building, but to create an education fund over the next 10 years that will allow our young people to use the technology and media lab to become the scientists of the 21st century,” he added.
Constantinides said the club hopes to begin construction late this year or early in 2024; and to reopen in 2026. It will use school buildings for programs in the meantime.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), on March 3, was joined by multiple elected officials and Equinor Wind US President Molly Morris when the funding for the club was announced.
“For too long, the people of western Queens have borne the brunt of the consequences of having New York’s polluting power plants in their backyard,” Schumer said in a press release from Equinor. “A rebuilt NRG gas plant would have been yet another unfair burden for the community and the environment, but this new project will bring cleaner air and family-supporting jobs to the community, as well as long-term investments in science and technology training for Queens’ underserved youth.”
Morris said the investments are a demonstration of Equinor’s commitment to wind energy and the community.
Beacon Wind will bring an important new source of renewable power to a neighborhood marked by its industrial past, and now, community access to world-class education on offshore wind through the Variety Boys and Girls Club,” she said.
Constantinides said the club now serves more than 4,000 people, but that the building is in general disrepair and needs to be torn down and replaced. He said the new building, which already has received the necessary city approvals, could allow the club to serve between 12,000 and 16,000.
“Just about quadrupling our capacity,” he said.
