Communities continued to rally to feed the hungry in western Queens last weekend.
Above, state Sen. Jessica Ramos’ district office in East Elmhurst last Friday gave away 40,000 pounds of New York State-produced groceries to the needy in partnership with The Hispanic Federation and others.
The next day the office gave away more than 600 hot meals in cooperation with the Street Vendor Project, above
At right, Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens gave away nearly 5,000 bags of food last Friday at an emergency pop-up food pantry held at St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Elmhurst. The bags included staples, produce and juice.
