Two Queens-bound lanes on the Throgs Neck Bridge will have full or periodic closures this weekend — weather permitting — beginning tonight, July 24 at 10 p.m. and ending Monday, July 27 at 5 a.m. to allow for road milling and paving projects.
At least one lane will remain open to Queens-bound traffic at all times. Bronx-bound lanes are unaffected.
One Queens-bound lane will be closed around the clock, from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, reopening in time for the morning rush-hour commute.
A second Queens-bound lane will be closed on Friday and Saturday nights, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and on Sunday into Monday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The paving work entails replacing a total of 20,000 square feet of binder and protective asphalt overlay over several weekends throughout the summer and fall. All work is heavily dependent on suitable weather and cannot be performed in rainy conditions or extreme humidity.
The Bronx-Whitestone and the RFK-Triborugh bridges may be used as alternate routes. Motorists can sign up for MTA e-mail or text alerts at mymtaalerts.com and check the Bridges and Tunnels homepage or Facebook page for the latest information.
