The New York City Department of Transportation has issued two alerts for road closures in Queens this weekend.
The Pulaski Bridge over Newtown Creek connecting Long Island City and Brooklyn will have one lane in each direction closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for bridge maintenance work.
In Astoria, 30th Street between Newtown and 30th avenues will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday to allow for crane operation on a construction project.
Additional information about weekend street closures, including streets closed to facilitate crane operations, is available on the DOT website at on.nyc.gov/wkndtraf.
Information about scheduled maintenance and construction on MTA Bridges and Tunnels can be found on the MTA website at mta.info/bandt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.