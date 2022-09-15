Weekend ramp closure on the Van Wyck

The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a weekend closure of the Exit 1W Ramp from the southbound Van Wyck Expressway, also known as I-678, to the westbound Belt Parkway in Queens, on or about Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. and continuing through approximately Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 a.m.
Motorists wanting to access the westbound Belt during the closure should take Exit C at Federal Circle within John F. Kennedy International Airport and follow the signed detour.
Inclement weather could cause the closure to be rescheduled.
The closure is needed to facilitate work on DOT’s $13 million pavement preservation project that is taking place in Queens, Brooklyn, and Richmond counties.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York State’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning him or her about incidents and construction.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
