The city’s Department of Transportation has announced the following road closures that will be in place in Queens this coming weekend:
In South Richmond Hill, 113th and 114th streets between Liberty and 107th avenues will be closed until 4 p.m. today, Aug, 5, and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 7 to allow for crane operations.
In Maspeth, 47th Avenue between 69th and 70th Streets from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, Aug. 6 through Monday, Aug. 8 to to accommodate reconstruction of sewers and a water main.
Jamaica Avenue will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, between Parsons Boulevard and 170th Street at the discretion of the NYPD for the annual Jamaica Arts and Music Summer Festival.
In Jackson Heights, 69th Street will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 7 between Northern Boulevard and 35th Avenue at the discretion of the NYPD for the Ecuadorian Day Parade.
In Astoria, 30th Avenue will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD on SUnday, Aug. 7, between 29th and 41st streets for the 30th Avenue Fair.
