Weekend Queens road closures

The state’s Department of Transportation is advising drivers of pending closures of the Exit 39 ramp from the eastbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, I-278, to Queens Boulevard/65th Place on the Maspeth-Woodside border beginning on or about Tuesday, March 1 and running through approximately March 14 to accommodate a pavement preservation operation.
Closures on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will run from 12:01 to 5 a.m. each morning. Closures on weekends will run from 8 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Monday.
To access Queens Boulevard/65th Place during construction drivers can take Exit 40 at Broadway/Roosevelt Avenue and follow a signed detour.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York State’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while users are driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
The city’s Department of Transportation has three announced closures this weekend.
In Long Island City, 30th Street between 37th and 38th avenues will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27 to facilitate crane operations.
In Astoria, Third Street between 26th and 27th avenues will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning Feb. 25 and extending through March 11 to allow for boom truck operation.
In Jamaica, 183rd Street between Jamaica and Liberty avenues will close 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. from Feb. 25 through April 22 to allow for sewer replacement construction.
