A set of new websites designed to help tenants and unauthorized immigrants access the benefits they were granted in the new state budget have been set up by advocacy group Make the Road New York.
The sites appear in both English and Spanish, at excludedworkersny.org, trabajadoresny.org, rentreliefny.org and inquilinosny.org.
The new state budget allocates $2.1 billion in funding for excluded workers who were not able to receive benefits granted to people who were employed legally. And it sets aside $2.4 billion in rent relief.
Albany is not yet accepting applications for either pool of funding, but Make the Road is encouraging people to sign up on its websites for updates, including invitations to upcoming workshops it will hold and help with applying once the time comes.
The group said it was a tough fight to get the funding included in the state budget.
“Over the last year, Black, Brown, and immigrant community members have continuously called on Governor Cuomo and state legislators to provide immediate relief for workers and tenants,” it said in a press release announcing the websites. “Despite the Governor’s continued opposition, New Yorkers excluded from all government aid and tenants who could not pay rent organized across the state, led marches, and put their lives on the line in leading the fight for a recovery for all.”
Theo Oshiro, Make the Road’s co-executive director, said, “As we celebrate these historic victories for our communities, we are also pivoting quickly to ensure swift and strong implementation and make certain that community members have access to all the most updated information about these programs. While we await further details about the application process for both excluded workers and tenants, we encourage people to visit our website and sign up for updates. We will continue to provide reliable, accessible, and bilingual information and help people get ready to apply once the programs are open.”
