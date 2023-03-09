Queens residents have learned to treat malfunctioning water infrastructure as cause for concern.
But a malfunctioning valve in Rego Park over last weekend apparently was just enough to keep the curb and gutter along Booth Street at 63rd Drive soaked a while.
Water began flowing up from beneath a manhole cover on the corner possibly as early as Thursday and flowed via gravity west-northwest along the curb on Booth Street. Edward Timbers, spokesman for the city Department of Environmental Protection, said the leaky valve serves a water main, and was repaired by Monday afternoon. Timbers had no cause, and declined to comment as to whether it was related to a nearby fire hydrant that had been cordoned off with orange and white cones and framing.
Pravin Patel, owner of the Lucky Corner Smoke and Convenience store on the corner by the leak, said Monday that he knew little other than that he had not lost water service or been flooded.
“Someone from the city came yesterday and asked me about it,” he said.
A woman working at R & B Seafood Supermarket two doors down also had been told little.
“Do you know what’s going on?” she asked. “It’s been a couple of days.” Her store also had no damage or service interruptions.
