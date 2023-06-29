Juniper Valley Park will host a family-friendly water festival to formally celebrate the start of summer from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30. All are welcome.
The event is sponsored by the office of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and the city Department of Parks and Recreation. It will take place around 80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and South.
The event will feature water games, water slides, bounce houses, popcorn, cotton candy, face painting and other activities.
Further information can be obtained atvia email to District30@council.nyc.gov, or by calling (718) 366-3900.
