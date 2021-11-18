An increase in rats, illegal dumping and overall trash is underway and American Recycling, a waste transfer station in Jamaica, would like to solve that problem by transporting the city’s municipal solid waste, construction debris and reusables by rail.
The waste-to-rail transfer of garbage and recyclables would eliminate 10 million highway miles driven by trucks annually in New York and stop emissions from over 1.5 million gallons of diesel fuel burned a year, according to the company. American Recycling has at least $30 million upgrades in the works for the facility to cut the amount of carbon dioxide produced and released into the atmosphere by more than 17,000 tons via the transport of trash by trains, which could further eliminate 75 tons of nitrous oxide and two tons of particulate matter, while reducing truck traffic and air pollution.
The company also has plans for a solar roof that is capable of powering up to 200 homes.
Nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide are colorless and odorless greenhouse gases that can trap heat and greenhouse gas emissions, which are harmful to the environment and can cause respiratory issues, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Particulate matter consists of small solids or liquid droplets that could decrease lung function, aggravate asthma or cause a heart attack.
The waste would be transferred to other states, according to an American Recycling spokesman, so the trains would run west through several Queens neighborhoods. As the facility goes through its upgrades it is regulated by seven different city and state agencies and requires a series of permits from the city Department of Buildings and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
“American Recycling has applied for permits from the Department of Buildings for its new construction plans and is in the early stages of applying for an environmental review from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation,” said Dominic Susino, the chief financial officer of American Recycling, is located at 172-33 Douglas Ave.
The city Industrial Development Agency’s cost-benefit analysis said that American Recycling also requires a permit from the NYS Department of State. The facility does not have a conflict with zoning regulations, the form said.
“We want to put on a rail spur,” said Susino. “Sitting behind us is a maintenance rail for the Long Island Rail Road that is underutilized, so we want to bring a rail spur onto our property. That way we can export waste-by-rail. We know by doing that we would reduce trucks by road.”
Oster Bryan, the president of the St. Albans Civic Association, does not see the upgrades at American Recycling as a positive for the Southeast Queens community.
“The garbage does not come in by waste-by-rail,” said Bryan. “It is only going out. The simple math is that if you have more waste going out, you have to have more trucks going in. For lack of a better word, that is a bold-faced lie.”
Daily, American Recycling would reduce its traffic by at least 46 outbound trucks with municipal solid waste, according to Susino.
“Right now we are only focused on putting municipal solid waste on the rail,” said Susino.
Upgrades to the facility would concentrate on debris.
“There is a lot of construction going on in Queens — millions of square feet are going up,” said Susino. “We are looking to put in a new facility that actually utilizes state-of-the-art material to recycle it. Construction and demolition material — the industry says you can recycle up to 60 percent of that material.”
The rubble would be passed through a machine, to make it easier for employees to hand sort.
“Right now we are hand sorting it, it is on the ground and it is not going through the machine, a guy is physically doing it,” said Susino. “This [machine] would allow for screening on-site to process the materials, sort it and then send it out ... and then you can divert it from the landfills.”
In addition to the upgrades to the waste facility, American Recycling would like to include a community center where kids, college students and others can learn more about best recycling practices. It would also have trees facing Liberty Avenue to improve the look of the area.
But Bryan says that’s deflection.
“They have a modus operandi where they do some things over here so you will overlook some things that they are doing over there,” he said. “That is pretty much how they function. It is disingenuous.”
Susino said that American Recycling has been addressing concerns with elected officials and community members.
“We want to look at this in totality, not as a long-term investment in the community,” said Susino.
“They don’t have a filtration system. They never had a filtration system ... the lecheate material literally washes right into the sewer and then the sewer takes it out into Jamaica Bay,” said Bryan.
Susino says that the company is addressing the Riverkeeper lawsuit.
“What I can tell you is that all our rainwater runoff is self-contained,” said Susino. “We have drywells and we have systems for stormwater mitigation. We have all these systems in place. Jamaica Bay is 5 miles away. There’s no stormwater drains on Douglas!”
Susino says that American Recycling “had no flooding” during Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1.
Mary Parisen-Lavelle, the chairwoman of Civics United for Railroad Environmental Solutions, shares the same sentiments with Bryan, but also has an issue with the lack of containment of the debris being transferred by train and the locomotives that would be used to carry the waste-by-rail.
“The mantra is getting trucks off the road, when in fact, everything still has to get to the waste transfer station by truck to get to the rail car,” said Parisen-Lavelle. “These are densely populated communities that the garbage is traveling through.”
While there is a law on the books to containerize municipal solid waste, there is no similar legislation for construction debris, according to Parisen-Lavelle. CURES had worked with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) to pass S.2490, which would require certain waste transported by rail to be covered.
In June 2020 the bill passed the state Senate, was referred to the Environmental Conservation Committee and delivered to the Assembly, but there were no further actions.
“My constituents in Middle Village, Glendale and surrounding communities continue to express their concerns and frustration with the odors and spilled garbage trains carrying waste through their communities,” said Addabbo in a prepared statement in July 2020. “While transporting waste by rail may be environmentally and economically preferable to using fleets of trucks, the practice has its drawbacks that can be resolved. I believe putting a lid on these rail cars will help reduce the negative impacts of hauling trash by train. We should be able to cut down on pollution without subjecting railway neighborhoods to unpleasant odors and other unfortunate side effects.”
When the facility opens within the next 47 months, Susino says that it will be initially transferring just MSW.
“We are not opposed to waste-by-rail, we are opposed to how it is being transported,” said Parisen-Lavelle.
Parisen-Lavelle would like the state to act responsibly by having legislation that states all waste-by-rail should be containerized and she wants updates to the trains that are pulling the garbage.
“The locomotives are from the 1970s,” said Parisen-Lavelle. “They have nitrous-oxide emissions and diesel emissions ... Queens and the Bronx have the highest asthma rates.”
Parisen-Lavelle would like to see the older Tier 0 locomotives be replaced by the more energy-efficient Tier 4 locomotives and says that the MTA is sitting on up to $27 million of state appropriation funds to do that.
“The MTA recognizes the importance of this issue to the communities where New York and Atlantic freight trains operate on tracks owned by the Long Island Rail Road,” said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan via email. “The procurement for Tier 4 locomotives is ongoing and our goal remains to make an award as soon as possible.”
Delivery of the first new locomotives is anticipated approximately two years from the award of a contract, according to the MTA.
“Tier 4 right now is the best tier of a locomotive that can be purchased,” said Parisen-Lavelle. “The MTA is holding the communities hostage with these polluting locomotives and the state is not acting responsibly in getting a law on the books.”
Susino supports Intro. 2349-2021, an amendment that would increase a waste transfer station’s export for rail.
It would raise the cap for the amount of waste transferred into overburdened communities of color — Southeast Queens, South Bronx and northern Brooklyn — to facilities like American Recycling.
American Recycling believes the cap must be lifted for it to meet the needs of the community because illegal dumping is on the rise and there are more home deliveries being made — there were 1.1 million shipments of daily home delivereis throughout New York City from 2009 to 2017 as reported by The New York Times in 2019 — and because of the increase in construction going on in Southeast Queens. Susino also wishes that all businesses would go green.
“If every company was doing this, global warming wouldn’t be an issue,” said Susino.
Parisen-Lavelle sees things differently.
“Trucks off the road is fallacy,” added Parisen-Lavelle.
