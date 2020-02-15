War hero, Mets usher dead Gasparre at 95

Luke Gasparre, a World War II hero and lifelong Astoria resident, died last Thursday at 95.

Gasparre was a private first class in the army during World War II. As a soldier in the 87th Infantry division serving in Europe, helped liberate the French city of Metz from Nazi control and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

Gasparre, who was wounded in action, was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze star. He was enshrined in the Veterans Hall of Fame by the state Senate in 2016.

“We must never forget all the veterans and their families and must support them providing the necessary services to repay them in some small way for their sacrifice,” he said while being honored at Borough Hall in 2018. “Finally, we must keep them in our thoughts and prayers for protecting us from those who wish to harm us and endanger our way of life.”

Gasparre worked for the Postal Service for 34 years and was an usher at Mets games for more than a half-century at Shea Stadium and Citi Field.

“So many of our fans knew him as he always welcomed everyone with open arms and a friendly conversation,” the team said in a Facebook post. “He will be missed by many and we send our heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends.”

Gasparre could be seen over the years riding in parades around the borough.

Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) remembered the veteran in a Facebook post.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong Astoria resident, and usher for the New York Mets for six decades, Luke Gasparre,” she said. “Luke brought so much joy to those around him and inspired us all with his service to his community and his country. He will be greatly missed.”

Gasparre is survived by his son, Luke, and daughter, Roseanna, according to Drago Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at Drago Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 43-10 30 Ave. in Astoria on Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.

The service will be on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s RC Church at 43-19 30 Ave. in Astoria from 10 to 11 a.m.

Gasparre will be transported to St. Michael’s Cemetery at 72-02 Astoria Blvd. in East Elmhurst.