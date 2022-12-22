Wanted in Elmhurst robbery 1

Robbers took the victim's wallet and jacket.

 PHOTO COURTESY NYPD

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the men who robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint in East Elmhurst in the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

Police in the 104th Precinct said the incident took place at about 2:55 a.m. in front of 85-53 Eliot Ave. when the suspects approached the victim. One of them brandished a black handgun. They stole the victim’s wallet and North Face jacket before fleeing the scene in a nearby car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.