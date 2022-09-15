The NYPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man wanted for a bank robbery in Forest Hills on Aug. 16.
Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank branch at 118-30 Queens Blvd. and passed a teller a note demanding cash.
He fled with about $500.
He is described as a male with a dark complexion, 30 to 40 years old with black hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, light blue pants, black hat and a blue face mask.
He was seen on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus afterward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.