Wanted for bank robbery 1
PHOTO COURTESY NYPD

The NYPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man wanted for a bank robbery in Forest Hills on Aug. 16.

Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank branch at 118-30 Queens Blvd. and passed a teller a note demanding cash.

He fled with about $500.

He is described as a male with a dark complexion, 30 to 40 years old with black hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, light blue pants, black hat and a blue face mask.

He was seen on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus afterward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.

QueensChronicle.com