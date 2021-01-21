The city Parks Department is offering free outdoor Shape Up NYC Walking Groups to help get people safely moving and enjoying nature during the pandemic, several of which are in Queens:
• Alley Pond Park on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m., which meets at the parking lot on 76th Avenue;
• Alley Pond Park on Mondays at 3 p.m., which meets at the corner of 73rd Avenue and Springfield Boulevard;
• Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m., which meets at the LIRR exit at the bottom of the 7 train ramp;
• Little Bay Park Saturdays at 9 a.m., which meets at the rink;
• Lou Lodati Playground Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Fridays at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., which meets at Skillman Avenue between 41st and 43rd streets.
Registration is required and is open on a rolling week-to-week basis. Slots for each week’s classes open the day after the previous class took place, or on Monday for weekend classes, and last until the start of class. To register, visit nyc.gov/shapeupnyc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.