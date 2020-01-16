Walcott talks Rego Park, Court Square

A new Rego Park Library is slated to be completed in 2024, but that could be pushed back, according to John Katimaris, vice president of capital projects for the Queens Public Library.

Construction on the approximately 18,000 square-foot building at 91-41 63 Drive is scheduled to start in 2021. The project was announced in 2017 by Mayor de Blasio and Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills).

“Part of the downside of the industry I’m a part of is that we’re always asked, ‘How long will something take to build before the first brick is delivered?’ So the odds are these dates are going to slide, but right now that is the current forecast,” Katimaris said at Monday’s meeting of the Queens Borough Board at Borough Hall.

Community Board 6 Chairwoman Alexa Weitzman asked if there would be an annex, similar to the one at The Shops at Atlas Park, which was opened with the Glendale Library under renovation, “just to ensure that the community has a space to go to use facilities during what I imagine is going to be a lengthy construction process.”

“The community is asking for more than a two days a week book mobile,” Weitzman said.

Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott said it’s too early in the process to talk about an annex.

Walcott also addressed the Court Square Library in the Citigroup Tower at 25-01 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City, which will be closing on Feb. 15 without a replacement building at the moment, leading to outcry. Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and activists spoke out last week.

“Our community members are extremely frustrated,” said Community Board 2 Chairwoman Denise Keehan-Smith.

Walcott described the situation as being “caught between a rock and a hard place.”

“While I understand the frustration and the anger on the part of the community about not having a guaranteed place for where the Court Square Library will go, quite frankly, we are there working hard and we’re looking at a couple of sites this week,” he said. Walcott noted that some of the sites would be considered as possibilities, while others were not feasible.

He added, “Ideally, I would like to do it one time as far as the investment in a site in Court Square so that way I’m not investing expense dollars one time and then I have to expense money again later on for further build-out of another space. So that’s the balancing act.”

Walcott said finding an interim site would be more difficult than it would be for the Rego Park branch, for example, because Court Square is not a capital project, meaning finding an interim site would come out of the expense budget.

The Hunters Point Library has become one of the most popular libraries since opening in September but Walcott said numbers showed computers in the cyber center there are “hardly used.” In fact, two-thirds haven’t been activated because people bring their own laptops to work on, so the library will look into repurposing some of the space to better utilize it.

Issues surrounding the library, such as the lawsuit filed over access for the disabled, were not discussed at the meeting.

Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) raised points about some of the libraries in his area. Holden thanked Walcott for the satellite location at The Shops at Atlas Park and said he would like to see the location retained even when the Glendale Library at 78-60 73 Place reopens. The branch has been closed since April 2018 to make the exterior and interior of the building more handicapped-accessible and aesthetically pleasing.

“I’m willing to put money where my mouth is in the future if you consider it or expand it actually,” Holden said.

CB 5 Chairman Vincent Arcuri Jr. added, “People were shopping and they saw this storefront space and they didn’t know what it was and they walked in and they fell in love with it.”

Walcott said the issue with keeping the satellite location open is paying for it out of the expense budget.

“Our expense budget, while we’re flush this year ... doesn’t guarantee what we will have in the future,” he said, noting it is not capital funds-eligible.

Holden also voiced his unhappiness with the location of the Middle Village Library at 72-31 Metropolitan Ave. The branch is part of a condo and “not visible to many people,” according to Holden. The site is closed for the installation of a new heating and cooling system and is expected to reopen early this year. Walcott told Holden they should sit down and talk about the libraries in the area at a later time.

Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said that in a budget briefing with Mayor de Blasio several years ago, de Blasio raised the possibility of allowing individual libraries to do their own construction, removing the bureaucracy “to a major extent.”

“We have not heard anything,” Walcott said, adding there’s been no discussion on the topic.

Grodenchik asked Walcott if it would be worth pursuing.

“I think it’s good but I think you have to peel away the onion as well as far as what’s involved,” Walcott said, noting that the existing procedure is not just about going through the Department of Design and Construction but also rules and regulations that govern capital construction.

Walcott said the DDC has implemented reforms under Commissioner Lorraine Grillo. He also said one issue is that elected officials put money in at the start of a project but are no longer in office at the back end of it. Any procedural change to be discussed would need to be comprehensive, according to Walcott.

“It would be a lot to look at but it couldn’t get any slower,” Grodenchik said. “I hope it couldn’t get any slower.”