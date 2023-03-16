Police are continuing to investigate the one-car crash that killed a 28-year-old Virginia resident on the Jackie Robinson Parkway last Saturday.
According to the NYPD, Brandon Peterson of Richmond was driving westbound on the parkway near Exit 4 in Glendale when the crash took place at about 6:30 a.m. within the 104th Precinct.
Police officers responding to a 911 call found Peterson outside a black 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350. He was unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from severe trauma to his head and body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
In an emailed press release, the city’s Department of Transportation said further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad allegedly determined that Peterson was driving “at an apparent high rate of speed” when he lost control of the car.
Investigators said the vehicle crossed the grass median and the oncoming lanes before colliding with a road sign and then struck multiple trees.
Peterson was ejected from the wreck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.