Could an infamous eyesore on Queens Boulevard become a wanted benefit to the community?
If the eyesore is the old Umbrella hotel at 124-18 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens, it just might happen. And it could involve needed housing for veterans.
Speaking at a meeting of Community Board 6 on Feb. 8, District Manager Frank Gulluscio said he had heard talk that some groups were interested in doing something for veterans at the site.
He had no more details but another source has told the Chronicle that unspecified organizations are said to be at least kicking the tires on the idea. The source also could not provide further details.
Before the Umbrella closed for good on Jan. 8, 2021, it had been a magnet for trouble in the neighborhood. Crimes included three shooting incidents in a matter of months.
The final one, taking place an hour after midnight on New Year’s Day, 2021, resulted in the death of Robert Williams, 20, and the wounding of two others who attended a New Year’s Eve party.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.