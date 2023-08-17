Since an enforcement sweep on July 27, city agencies have been conducting regular checks on street food vendors who ply their trade at Corona Plaza at Roosevelt Avenue and National Street.
On Aug. 10, a number of the vendors who were in the plaza to gather signatures of support said they are trying to comply with city vending regulations, but need the city to enforce its own existing regulations for issuing the needed permits.
Ana Maldonado, who was collecting signatures, came to the United States from Mexico 20 years ago. She has supported her family selling tacos and other food.
“I have not been able to work for 15 days,” she said. “I have a [food handler’s] license. I have tax number. But I can’s get a permit [for Corona Plaza]. I have paid for my daughter’s school selling food. She is a nurse and I am very proud of her. Now I have to borrow money to pay my rent.”
Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) and Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez of the Urban Justice Center’s Street Vendor Project called for coverage of activity at the plaza Thursday night. They pointed to a measure passed by the City Council in 2021 that lifted a citywide cap that had limited vendor permits to 3,000 citywide since 1983.
“Most of the vendors live in the neighborhood. They work in the neighborhood,” Kaufman-Gutierrez said. “They want to follow the rules.”
Beginning in July of last year the city was authorized to issue 445 permits a year for a period of 10 years. The permits are in a new category the Council created.
However, González-Rojas said, “The [city] Health Department has been dragging its feet issuing the new permits.”
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene told the Chronicle in an email on Monday that the permit process is ongoing and active.
To get the new permits, people must first obtain a new kind of license called a “supervisory license.”
“[T]he Health Department has sent 445 supervisory license applications authorized for FY23 to those on the waiting list,” the spokesperson said via email. “So far, we have received more than 100 food vending supervisory license applications and issued all of these licenses. These supervisory-license holders are entitled to apply for a permit to operate a food cart or truck.”
Both the owner and operator of a food-vending truck or cart needs a traditional license, the number of which are unlimited under city regulations. Those are different from the new supervisory licenses.
Permits remain capped. The number of new supervisory licenses the Council authorized to be issued each year is 445. Once a person has acquired that license, there is no deadline to apply for the permit.
So far this year, the number of people completing the supervisory permit application is in the single digits, according to the Health Department.
According to González-Rojas, the vendors, both as individuals and with the help of advocates, educate themselves on regulations, from proper trash disposal to setting up at regulated distances from existing brick-and-mortar businesses.
Many established businesses in Queens have complained that sidewalk vendors are able to pop up in front of their businesses and undersell them on similar products, as the vendors do not pay rent, don’t have to maintain the locations and do not have numerous employees.
An example pointed out to González-Rojas was a store across the street from the plaza that has a large variety of fresh produce; which could be impacted by a produce vendor.
“That’s capitalism,” González-Rojas said, chuckling when reminded she is not well-known for promoting the theories of Adam Smith.
“I’m not a capitalist,” she said. “But this is the society we’re in.”
In Corona, the community is split, with Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), area businesses and residents recently protesting against the unpermitted vendors, as well as other lawbreaking.
