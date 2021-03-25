Crime in the 104th Precinct has dropped nearly 29 percent through March 14 compared to the same period in 2020 — but vehicle thefts have jumped 175 percent, from 12 to 33.
Capt. Avi Baran, executive officer of the 104th Precinct, said the area is seeing keys left in ignitions during last Thursday’s virtual Precinct Community Council meeting.
“This is happening all over the city,” he said. “There needs to be a little bit of a shift in how people are with their cars now that almost every car has key fobs in the car.”
In the 28-day period ending March 14, there were 13 vehicle thefts, including 12 cars and one motorcycle. Three were Nissans, the most popular of the stolen vehicles.
Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, the precinct’s commanding officer, told the Chronicle Tuesday that the thefts are happening throughout the area.
“There’s not one particular location we can pinpoint,” he said, calling the uptick “a huge issue.”
Some of the incidents are with key fobs left in the vehicle — Baran said five of the 13 are attributed to that — while others have no indication that was a factor.
Hall said older-model vehicles can be stolen the old way: “Break the steering column, start it and roll away with it.”
Some vehicle thefts are motorcycles and mopeds being taken, as they can be dragged down the street, picked up and thrown in a van or small box truck, though Hall said that was more common last year.
Hall said the precinct is doing social media and flier campaigns “just to let the public be aware of these conditions. We’re taking a multi-faceted approach to try to raise awareness.”
Baran said if police officers see a car with a key in the ignition they will wait for the driver and try to educate them. “We need to be more aware as a community,” he said.
Other index crimes have dropped across the board.
Grand larcenies declined from 146 to 90, a decline of more than 38 percent.
Burglaries went from 59 to 45, robberies dropped from 53 to 20 and felony assaults declined from 62 to 49.
Rapes decreased from four to two and there were no murders.
The two rapes happened in the last month and are being investigated by the Special Victims Division.
Police Officers Claymont Defreitas and Sonam Lama were honored as the Cops of the Month for February, for getting their man.
Following a rash of burglaries in the area, officers were told to look for a blue van with a white roof and vanity plates.
On Feb. 24, the officers were patrolling 73rd Street and Grand Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. when they recognized the van from wanted fliers.
Defreitas and Lama followed the van, which went to the Grand Motor Inn on 72nd Street and Grand Avenue.
After conversations with staff, the officers were able to locate the suspect. He was arrested and was tied to a citywide burglary pattern, including in the 110th and 112th precincts in Queens. The man had a total of 33 arrests.
“Some of it is being in the right place at the right time but it’s knowing the conditions of what’s going on,” Baran said of the Cops of the Month.
