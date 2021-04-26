Queens reached a milestone in the fight against Covid-19 last Thursday when its one millionth resident got the first dose of the vaccine, making the World’s Borough the first county in the state to reach that mark.
“One year ago today, Queens was the epicenter of the epicenter of the world’s worst public health crisis in more than a century,” Borough President Donovan Richards said in a prepared statement announcing the milestone. “To go from those dark days to this afternoon, as Queens becomes the first county in the State to have 1 million residents receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, is a testament to the unrivaled strength and resilience of our borough.
“To all our healthcare heroes and frontline essential workers who selflessly served Queens in our time of need, we are eternally in your debt. To all those who lost a loved one to this pandemic, our hearts are always with you. To the 1 million Queens residents who have received a vaccine, thank you for doing your part to keep our communities safe.”
A total of 1,040,009 people in Queens had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to state records. Of those, 673,625 had been fully inoculated.
No other county showed vaccinations in the seven digits, including Brooklyn, which has a larger population than Queens.
When it comes to the share of the population that has been vaccinated, Queens is not tops in the city. Forty-two percent of Manhattan residents have been partially vaccinated, and 61 percent fully inoculated, according to city figures. On Staten Island, the figures are 37 and 50 percent, respectively. In Queens they are 36 and 54 percent. Brooklyn and the Bronx lag with a 30 percent full and 46 percent partial rate in the former and a 31 percent-42 percent ratio in the latter.
The city now faces a situation in which vaccine hesitancy is playing a greater role.
A Queens Chronicle staffer who got his second shot at Aqueduct Race Track Monday said the place was far less crowded than it had been when he went for his first dose three weeks ago, or on either of the two times he had accompanied his wife there for hers.
“There’s absolutely no excuse not to go there and get your shot,” the staffer said. “You’ll be in and out in a half an hour, less than half an hour.”
Richards also touted getting the shot in his statement.
“It’s never been easier to get vaccinated,” Richards said. “With each resident who gets their shots, we get one step closer to building our borough back better than ever.”
