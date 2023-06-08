Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology is accepting applications from high school students with an interest in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM courses; and who want to get a taste of what college life is like in a series of free summer camps.
Six courses geared toward what Vaughn is calling “future-proof careers” begin on July 10 and July 17. Information on qualifications and other details, as well as applications are available online at vaughn.edu summer-programs-2023.
Some of the programs have been established for students from under-resourced communities or who will be first-generation college students in their families.
The school, which enrolls many students with an interest in the aviation and airline industries, is located at 86-01 23 Ave., just across the Grand Central Parkway from LaGaurdia Airport.
A spokesperson for the college said the summer camps are a regular offering, though the individual programs vary from year to year.
This summer’s programs will include computer engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and unmanned aircraft systems.
The spokesperson said three of the courses offer college credits, and that eligible students can earn up to six credits, which are transferable. Classes generally have 15 to 30 students apiece. They can run for four, five or six weeks.
Courses offered by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers on the Vaughn campus and elsewhere charge tuition.
