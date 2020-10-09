Van Wyck ramp closures this week

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of overnight closures of the Exit 13 Ramp from northbound Van Wyck Expressway (I-678) to westbound Northern Boulevard (25A) in Queens, beginning on or about Monday night, Oct. 12, through approximately Saturday morning, Oct. 17, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Inclement weather could cause the closures to be rescheduled.
For access to westbound Northern Boulevard during the closure, take Exit 13 ramp from the northbound Van Wyck Expressway to eastbound Northern Boulevard and merge into traffic. Motorists should continue eastbound on Northern Boulevard in the far left lane and make a U-turn at the intersection of Linden Place and Northern Boulevard.
The closures are needed to facilitate work on a bridge deck joint resealing and replacement project that is taking place throughout the city.
Real-time travel information, is available at 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and NYSDOT New York City (@NYSDOT_NYC) | Twitter. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.
