Former City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer wasted no time hawking his new employer’s products. There he was on Twitter Wednesday pushing the stuff.
But you might forgive him. He’s trying to sell Girl Scout cookies.
“Like Girl Scout cookies?” the former Western Queens lawmaker, term-limited out of office, asked. “Of course you do. Want to support Troop 6000? I’m sure you do! Well it’s cookie season and here’s the link to get your favorite cookies and help Troop 6000 serve more girls living in NYC family shelters. Feel free to share!”
Van Bramer as a councilman was instrumental in creating Troop 6000. Now he’s chief growth & strategic partnerships officer for the Girl Scouts of Greater New York.
“I want my work to be centered around equality and social justice & my experience in helping to create Troop 6000 was one of the most profound of my life,” he tweeted.
Van Bramer, who before winning a Council seat was with the Queens Library, did not post anything about which Girl Scout cookie is the best, but everyone knows it’s ...
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.