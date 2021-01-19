Van Bramer running for borough president

There already is a Democratic primary for Queens borough president brewing for September, with Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) on Tuesday announcing his candidacy.
“This year, we have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fundamentally change the politics of Queens forever, where working New Yorkers get ahead, not real estate developers ... Where we invest more resources in black and brown neighborhoods and not the NYPD,” Van Bramer, 51, said in both press release from his campaign and an accompanying video.
Van Bramer faces what likely will be the formidable task of unseating Borough President Donovan Richards, who was sworn in Dec. 2 after his victory in a special election.
Richards, who won with the early backing of the Queens Democratic Party, already has been actively running for re-election.
Van Bramer said his experience from early years as a community organizer and advocate are what is needed to usher the borough through the continued economic and social upheavals caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.
He cited his work during and before his Council career for tenants, workers, the arts community, criminal justice reform, the LGBT community and others.
He also said priorities would be reimagining affordable housing, over which a borough president can assert some influence, and “taxing millionaires and billionaires,” which the office does not.
Van Bramer had run in last year’s Democratic primary for borough president but dropped out early on in the race to care for his mother. He is unable to seek re-election to the Council because of teem limits.
UPDATE
This article was updated to include the reason Councilman Van Bramer dropped out of the primary for borough president last year.
