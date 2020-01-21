Van Bramer drops out of Queens borough president race

Citing “family circumstances,” Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) announced Wednesday that he is dropping out of the special election for borough president, which will be held on March 24.

“My family is the reason I love this borough and its residents; they are the ones who instilled Queens values in me and inspired me to be an advocate for working families,” he said. “But family circumstances have been weighing on me for some time, causing me to reconsider the timing and feasibility of this campaign.”

“Prioritizing my responsibilities as a son and brother is where my attention needs to be right now. While this is a difficult decision, this is the right one for me and my family at this time.”

The lawmaker said he will “continue to fight for the working people of our borough and city everyday in the New York City Council and beyond.”

Van Bramer, a Council member since 2010, drew national attention for his opposition to Amazon’s planned second headquarters in Long Island City. He touted himself as a progressive candidate in the upcoming nonpartisan election and was endorsed by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former gubernatorial candidates Zephyr Teachout and Cynthia Nixon.

He was a vocal critic of District Attorney Melinda Katz, the previous borough president, and supported public attorney Tiffany Cabán in her primary campaign against Katz for DA.

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), also a candidate in the special election, tweeted “@JimmyVanBramer has always added breadth to the discourse on the future of Queens and I know that he will continue to do so. Family should always be a priority. My thoughts are with him and his at this difficult time.”

Retired NYPD sergeant Anthony Miranda, also on the ballot for borough president, tweeted, “We wish @JimmyVanBramer the best with his family. We will continue focusing on the issues and concerns of Queens communities in the Queens Borough President Special Election.”