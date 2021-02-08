Vaccines coming to Citi Field Wednesday

Citi Field will open as a Covid vaccination site Wednesday at 10 a.m., Mayor de Blasio announced Monday.
“This is one we’ve been hoping for for a long time,” he said, adding, “This is going to be great for the people of Queens.”
The home of the Mets will be open Wednesday to Saturday, 24 hours a day.
Half the shots will be reserved Queens residents with the other half reserved for food delivery workers and Taxi and Limousine Commission licensees of all five boroughs.
“We need them to help us get around this city. They’re vulnerable. We want to make sure that there’s specific appointments set aside for them,” de Blasio said of the drivers, adding that the food service workers were “there throughout the whole crisis.”
Yankee Stadium opened last Friday as a inoculation site. The use of the stadiums as mega sites were initially postponed due to a lack of supply.
“Finally,” Borough President Donovan Richards tweeted Monday. “Thank you again to the @Mets and @CitiField for this home run you’re hitting for #Queens. We are so grateful for your partnership.”
To register, visit nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692).
