Vaccine eligibility expanded to those 30 and older

Starting Tuesday all New Yorkers ages 30 and older will be eligible for the Covid vaccine, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday.
Beyond the expansion for that age group, Cuomo set a vaccine eligibility timeline for everyone 16 and over as well.
Eligibility for those 30 and older will begin starting 8 a.m. March 30. Everyone 16 and older will be able to get shots starting April 6.
"As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines," Cuomo said in a press release.
The governor announced more than 2 million total Covid vaccine doses have been administered at New York State-run and FEMA-assisted mass vaccination sites. Across all statewide vaccination sites, 9 million doses have been administered so far.
Mayor de Blasio said in his press event Monday that New York City had administered a record 478,000 Covid vaccine shots last week.
The rules on eligibility are posted online at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. The governor’s office said that the site will be updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks.
To sign up for an appointment, visit nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page. Those who are not online can call 1 (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692) to sign up.
