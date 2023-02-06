Update: arrest in church vandalism

The NYPD has made an arrest in the Jan. 29 vandalism at a church in Forest Hills.
Police said Juan Velez, 29, of East 30th Street in Manhattan was charged on Sunday, Feb. 5, with criminal mischief with intent to damage property and criminal mischief as a hate crime for allegedly using a large rock to damage a glass door at Grace Lutheran Church.
The church is located at 103-15 Union Tpke. A surveillance video, which can be viewed at qchron.com, shows a man walking up to the church with a large rock and throwing it at the building.
He then picked up and threw it a second time, causing unspecified damage.
