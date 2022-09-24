Police have arrested a 16-year-old male on a charge of attempted assault for allegedly trying to stab another teenager last Tuesday at a bus stop in Forest Hills.
The NYPD said in a press release that the blade broke off as it touched the intended victim, also a 16-year-old male. The arrest took place at 11:25 p.m. Friday night.
No other details on the suspect were released, including whether he turned out to be the person depicted in photos and a video released by the NYPD in a press release issued on Thursday night.
In the original press release police said a 16-year-old male was standing at a bus stop in front of 91-30 Metropolitan Ave., a campus for multiple schools, at 3:48 p.m. when an unknown male approached him. Unprovoked, the attacker stabbed at the teen’s chest with a knife. The blade broke as it struck the victim’s shirt and the teen did not sustain any injuries.
The attacker fled, and the teen refused medical attention.
No information was immediately available as to whether the teens are connected to any of the schools on the campus.
